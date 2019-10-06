Boston Family Office Cut Aflac (AFL) Stake by $640,386; Markel (MKL) Market Valuation Rose While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised Its Stake

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Corp (AFL) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 11,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 160,786 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81M, down from 172,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Aflac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 3.25 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 11,567 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60 million, up from 9,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $16.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1179.77. About 38,208 shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 15,076 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.1% or 154,900 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 347,677 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 434,049 were reported by Korea Invest. Beacon Mgmt has 150 shares. Colony Grp Lc owns 6,681 shares. Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,412 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 348,295 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0.16% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Blue Chip invested in 2,073 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 22,794 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Denali Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.05% or 3.25M shares. Gw Henssler & holds 3,772 shares. 4,625 are held by Field Main Bancorporation.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,096 shares to 11,539 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wid.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on Behalf of Aflac Stockholders and Encourages Aflac Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The Insider: Peach Bowl donates $20M to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $775.61M for 12.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel CATCo Investigation Is A Minimal Short-Term Issue For Markel – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on March 31, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Square and Markel Earnings: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks Weâ€™re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 16,337 shares to 119,116 shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 24,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,957 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 230 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 190 shares. Akre Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 513,062 shares or 5.67% of all its holdings. Df Dent & Comm holds 3.13% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 158,028 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 3,866 shares. Invesco stated it has 25,297 shares. Madison has invested 1.25% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 2,170 were reported by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. 200 are held by Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Liability Corporation. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 240 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 2,167 shares. Snyder Management LP owns 5,372 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 1,753 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 57,265 shares.