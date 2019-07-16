Boston Family Office Continues to Hold Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Psagot Investment House LTD Has Raised Its Intel (Intc) (INTC) Position by $306,075 as Share Value Declined

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,618 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 31,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $288.83. About 1.54M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Intel (Intc) (INTC) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 5,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,953 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 55,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Intel (Intc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 14.35 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management holds 2.05% or 111,500 shares. Df Dent & Inc owns 132,599 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson accumulated 0.13% or 30,129 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% or 7,153 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 873 shares. Wills Financial Grp stated it has 946 shares. Bainco International Invsts has invested 0.94% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Amer Century has 0.12% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset reported 2,058 shares stake. Agf Invs accumulated 145,336 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.91% or 218,785 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1.11M shares. 4,687 are owned by Pinnacle Fin Prns. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability owns 8,467 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,065 shares to 96,976 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,794 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 5,289 shares to 11,071 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (Pep) (NYSE:PEP) by 5,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,478 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).