Boston Common Asset Management Upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position; Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.39 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 6,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 288,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.00 million, down from 295,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 17,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, up from 12,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 505,733 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 75,414 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 13,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,147 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 12,112 shares to 550,029 shares, valued at $62.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).