Boston Common Asset Management Upped Its Position in 3M Co Com (MMM) as Shares Declined; Axiom International Investors Raised New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position by $849,960 as Share Price Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 41,922 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 37,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 2.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 20,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 11,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 1.57 million shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa Adr (HENKY) by 33,225 shares to 10,518 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 19,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,923 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 12,899 shares to 88,625 shares, valued at $104.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,685 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

