Boston Common Asset Management Upped Its Novo (NVO) Holding by $875,680; As Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Position

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 16,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 173,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, up from 156,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 2.04 million shares traded or 39.47% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC; 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences and Novo Nordisk Will Collaborate on Developing EPGN696 for Diabetic Kidney Disease and Other Indications; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Local Currencies of 3%-5%, Had Seen 2%-5%

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 119,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 307,707 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.95 million, up from 187,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 188,514 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 131,605 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $54.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 5,793 shares to 44,302 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,973 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.