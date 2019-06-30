Boston Common Asset Management Upped 3M Co Com (MMM) Stake; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) latest ratings:

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 12.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 4,618 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 41,922 shares with $8.71M value, up from 37,304 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $99.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.60 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 10 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 3 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock May Be a Falling Knife Worth Catching – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

The stock increased 3.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 415,800 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Supernus Is Once Again A Super Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 17.42 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.