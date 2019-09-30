Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in American Express Co Com (AXP) by $325,335; First Republic Investment Management Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $1.53 Million as Share Value Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 23,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, down from 25,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 58,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.49M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.93 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

