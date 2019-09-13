Boston Common Asset Management Stake in Cme Group Com Cl A (CME) Has Boosted by $1.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Great West Life Assurance Company Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) Trimmed by $8.78 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 208,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 6.53M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276.03 million, down from 6.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 4.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (CME) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 10,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 46,710 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, up from 36,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $204.93. About 460,882 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,749 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arrow accumulated 575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hilltop has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,912 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 414,777 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 6,260 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Alley Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 25,035 shares. Doliver Advsr LP reported 4,400 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.29% or 259,441 shares in its portfolio. 242,466 were reported by D E Shaw. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 2,519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 90 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hm Payson & Company stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Smithfield Trust has 364 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 5,530 shares to 25,682 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 29,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,723 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 43,042 shares to 54,003 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 115,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney World’s Rival Is Ready for Halloween – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ITC will review judge’s ruling Comcast violated a TiVo patent – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Meridian Com has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Merriman Wealth Limited Com stated it has 6,412 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3.44M shares. Beacon Fincl Grp has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 238,442 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 24,566 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset, Virginia-based fund reported 172,035 shares. Bainco Intll has 1.47% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 220,694 shares. First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.74% or 34.63M shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 96,140 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has 201,695 shares. Renaissance Group Limited holds 1.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 646,747 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd owns 21,025 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.54% or 1.58M shares.