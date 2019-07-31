Boston Common Asset Management Stake in Analog Devices Com (ADI) Cut by $1.93 Million as Stock Value Rose; Contravisory Investment Management Decreased Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) as Valuation Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 18,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 75,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 381,724 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219.29. About 196,163 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fiera Capital owns 0.69% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.67 million shares. Nomura Asset stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Page Arthur B holds 31,515 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 1.03% or 501,781 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Co holds 150 shares. Coldstream owns 29,677 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 5,873 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,102 shares. First Advisors LP invested 0.23% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Blue Chip Prns invested in 6,734 shares. 68,022 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 5,214 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 170,922 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.12M for 24.58 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8,333 shares to 19,629 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 143,808 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 9,912 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Earnest Ptnrs Llc has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Commerce Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Regions holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 12,014 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 12,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 229,792 shares. Alpine Glob Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,746 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 1,891 shares.