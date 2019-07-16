Boston Common Asset Management Raised Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by $539,760; Litespeed Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 33,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 313,157 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 04/04/2018 – SCRIPPS CUTS INTEREST RATE ON $300M TERM LOAN B BY 0.25%; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11,476 shares to 116,714 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr (RHHBY) by 58,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,739 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp Com (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,321 shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Llc has 186,647 shares. Northside Mgmt Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,898 shares. Old Republic Interest Corp reported 727,100 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 4,540 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 9,547 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Cap Lc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 114,261 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 31,357 shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,950 shares. Burney has invested 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gemmer Asset Lc owns 2,493 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,740 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Ne. Hightower Service Lta holds 2.48% or 185,603 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity. 25,356 shares were bought by Scripps Eaton M, worth $473,805. On Tuesday, February 5 Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 11,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E, worth $94,005 on Monday, January 28.