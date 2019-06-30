Boston Common Asset Management Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Cut as Market Value Rose; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Braun Stacey Associates Cut Its Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 23,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 531,092 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75 million, down from 554,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 7.04M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65M, down from 109,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40M shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.66% or 11.30M shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke has invested 1.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.49% or 170,080 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 716,817 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 258,720 shares. Cumberland Advisors invested in 0.07% or 900 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.98% or 49,058 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Millennium Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 374,323 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oppenheimer Communication reported 0.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.6% or 282,773 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Communication Lc has 0.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 125,132 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 20,473 shares to 21,463 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: When Growth Beats Value – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 36.34 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Repeated Mistakes Are Bound to Haunt Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is the 25th Most Popular Hedge Fund Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Is Still a Good Buy as It Begins Leveling Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 11,270 shares to 28,340 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 13,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).