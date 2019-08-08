Boston Common Asset Management Position in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (SNN) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Nucor (NUE) Holder Petroleum & Resources Has Lifted Holding by $3.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 134.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 90,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 692,761 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (SNN) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 223,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 19,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 242,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 296,985 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25,700 shares to 38,701 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Cap holds 5,600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 9,509 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,150 shares. Stephens Ar holds 23,266 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Insight 2811 reported 5,175 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 912,708 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,414 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 165,242 are held by Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company owns 101,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 519 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 5,737 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (NYSE:XEC) by 13,235 shares to 49,664 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 29,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

