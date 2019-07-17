Boston Common Asset Management Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Has Decreased by $423,072 as Share Price Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Diligent Investors Has Boosted Stake

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 3.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 3,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,888 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52 million, down from 211,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 16.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Llp has 3.58M shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 207,888 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Cap Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 18.86M shares. 3.14M were reported by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 318,873 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1.47 million shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Bainco International Investors holds 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 199,855 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co has 1,042 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 14,231 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc Ny holds 225,420 shares or 4.54% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Limited has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pittenger & Anderson reported 128,807 shares stake. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 79,174 shares. Rampart Invest Co Limited Liability Co reported 186,045 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8,333 shares to 19,629 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H & Inc holds 0.77% or 188,741 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 1.18 million shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Lc has 2.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 541,720 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.29% or 134,888 shares. 100,000 are held by Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc. Williams Jones And Associate Lc holds 0.39% or 141,568 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% or 29,946 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 521,016 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 5.04 million shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 19,549 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Lp holds 280,381 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 234,122 shares. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 66,531 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 823,806 shares.