Boston Common Asset Management Position in Cummins Com (CMI) Lifted by $597,474; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Weibo International (WB) by $322,285 as Valuation Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 3,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 47,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 44,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $165.05. About 964,317 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo International (WB) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 93,058 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 85,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 716,941 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Qv has 0.64% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 26,990 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 15,881 shares stake. 19,433 are held by Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp holds 187,443 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A invested in 0.03% or 1,371 shares. 58,281 were reported by Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership. Conning reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Provise Management Limited Liability reported 1,400 shares. Pggm Invs, a Netherlands-based fund reported 455,177 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.04% or 2,385 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 304,521 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv owns 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 172 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,774 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs owns 2,589 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 23,282 shares to 169,314 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,668 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 3,604 shares to 11,304 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,690 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 4,825 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 7,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 355,128 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 2,000 shares. Fiera Corp has 954,214 shares. British Columbia Inv Management holds 25,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 341,470 are owned by Natixis. Bellecapital accumulated 11,465 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 469,674 shares. Ent Ser accumulated 77 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 7,828 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 2.31 million shares. Fil holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weibo (WB) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.8% – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.