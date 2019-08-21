Boston Common Asset Management Position in Apple Com (AAPL) Cut by $2.95 Million; H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) Holding Held by Buckingham Capital Management Inc

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 34,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 387,992 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, up from 353,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H And E Equipment Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 61,390 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 15,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 111,973 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, down from 127,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $213.06. About 6.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 13,145 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hm Mgmt Lc owns 4,722 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horseman has 20,400 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Investment Company has invested 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevin Asset Mngmt holds 29,005 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated reported 2,583 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company owns 604,986 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management has invested 6.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiedemann Lc holds 105,025 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 6.87% or 82,288 shares. 457,483 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Co. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 1,455 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,770 shares to 190,499 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 49,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares to 12,149 shares, valued at $21.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:GWR) by 13,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,686 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Swiss Savings Bank reported 58,600 shares stake. Rmb Cap, Illinois-based fund reported 73,901 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10,120 shares. Thb Asset Management invested 0.71% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 71,318 shares. Kbc Nv holds 15,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int Grp owns 20,290 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability invested in 391,454 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 28,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,338 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 2.49 million are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Qs Investors Lc reported 70,162 shares. Tygh Mgmt reported 1.44% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “H&E Equipment Services Announces Changes to Executive Management and the Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARNA) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How to Screen for Cheap Old Economy Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.