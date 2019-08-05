Boston Common Asset Management Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Holding; GCL POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (GCPEF) Shorts Decreased By 6.42%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 23,128 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 531,092 shares with $21.75 million value, down from 554,220 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S now has $204.26B valuation. The stock decreased 3.75% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 3.73M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes

GCL POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GCPEF) had a decrease of 6.42% in short interest. GCPEF’s SI was 130.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.42% from 138.93 million shares previously. With 24,000 avg volume, 5417 days are for GCL POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GCPEF)’s short sellers to cover GCPEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.054. About 10,000 shares traded or 115.56% up from the average. GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GCPEF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) stake by 13,199 shares to 49,117 valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 16,840 shares and now owns 173,170 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a solar photovoltaic firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It operates through Solar Material Business, Solar Farm Business, and New Energy Business divisions. It has a 5.4 P/E ratio. The Solar Material Business segment primarily makes and sells polysilicon and wafer to companies operating in the solar industry.