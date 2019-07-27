Boston Common Asset Management Lowered Stake in Cummins Com (CMI) as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) Market Value Rose While Jane Street Group Has Decreased Position by $20.04 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 144,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04 million, down from 344,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 5,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,302 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 50,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS

