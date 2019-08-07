Boston Common Asset Management Lowered Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake by $383,680 as Share Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Ellington Management Group Lifted Its Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 16,123 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 20,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 434,624 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $183.86. About 8.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – ON MAY 7, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH l. CHENAULT TO REPLACE SUSAN D. DESMOND-HELLMANN ON AUDIT COMMITTEE; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 08/03/2018 – FB: Facebook CISO @alexstamos says a nation-state attempted an intrusion against Facebook using EternalBlue shortly after the exploit was made public. They’ll be going public with a detailed report at some point; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: Breaking from @business:*FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DAT; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology; 06/04/2018 – ITALY ANTITRUST AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS OPENED A PROBE INTO FACEBOOK’S COLLECTION AND USE OF USER DATA – STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly delays plans to unveil its own smart speaker because of the data sharing scandal; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg hints that Facebook has considered a paid version

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 7,149 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 16.11 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cap Advsrs Incorporated Ok has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Everence Cap holds 0.13% or 9,136 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 1,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 36,316 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department holds 0% or 267 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Personal Financial Svcs reported 800 shares. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 0.22% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,163 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 330 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.88% or 166,556 shares.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 16.97 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) by 2,364 shares to 180,504 shares, valued at $32.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 51,800 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 371,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,633 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership reported 10,168 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 102,334 are held by Kemnay Advisory Svcs. Roosevelt Grp Inc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 134,889 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 2.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 77,952 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillhouse Mngmt reported 305,197 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc stated it has 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.87M are held by Vulcan Value Limited Co. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,280 shares. Southpoint Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 500,000 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 2.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowen Hanes Inc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

