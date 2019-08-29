Boston Common Asset Management Lowered By $8.96 Million Its Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (SNN) Stake; Biocept (BIOC) SI Decreased By 16.61%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) had a decrease of 16.61% in short interest. BIOC’s SI was 764,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.61% from 916,800 shares previously. With 3.67M avg volume, 0 days are for Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s short sellers to cover BIOC’s short positions. The SI to Biocept Inc’s float is 6.6%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.904. About 216,657 shares traded. Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has declined 78.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOC News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept 4Q Loss $5.67M; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 29/03/2018 – Biocept Obtains Patent for its Target Selector Molecular Biomarker Technology in China; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $2.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $4.6 MLN LAST YR; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company has market cap of $20.81 million. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It currently has negative earnings. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma.

More notable recent Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biocept, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Biocept (BIOC) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biocept up 13% premarket on expansion into urology – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2019: BCRX, MNK, BIOC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.