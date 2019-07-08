Boston Common Asset Management Lowered By $1.81 Million Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake; RECALL STUDIOS (BTOP) Shorts Down By 57.23%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 20.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 10,261 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 39,304 shares with $6.94M value, down from 49,565 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $57.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $198.47. About 327,281 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman

RECALL STUDIOS INC (OTCMKTS:BTOP) had a decrease of 57.23% in short interest. BTOP’s SI was 6,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 57.23% from 15,900 shares previously. With 76,700 avg volume, 0 days are for RECALL STUDIOS INC (OTCMKTS:BTOP)’s short sellers to cover BTOP’s short positions. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3899. About 20,796 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. RECALL STUDIOS INC (OTCMKTS:BTOP) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,050 was bought by MacLennan David.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.19 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 0.59% or 116,950 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 56,869 are owned by Woodstock. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 1,005 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc accumulated 2,825 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp holds 0.9% or 8,119 shares. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 3,684 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 210,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.94% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Counselors Inc owns 71,423 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Management has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Shiseido Sponsored Adr (SSDOY) stake by 5,516 shares to 20,807 valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 4,110 shares and now owns 22,168 shares. Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ING) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $19800 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”.

Carolco Pictures, Inc. operates as a feature film and television specials production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm specializes in the development and presentation of television programming, including series, specials, pilots, live events, and award shows. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the creation of virtual reality content.

