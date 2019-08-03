Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Position in Citigroup Com New (C) by $449,500; Gam Holding Ag Increased Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $1.83 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 135,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 127,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 288.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 19,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 26,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 1.39M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,443 shares to 72,030 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (NYSE:TSM) by 23,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,092 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De owns 727,722 shares. 51,791 are held by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,948 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv has invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Utd Finance Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 203,382 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 89,657 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation reported 50 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc stated it has 8,407 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Serv, Florida-based fund reported 59,236 shares. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,324 shares. Horseman Mngmt Limited holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.46% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Colony Ltd has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 142,191 are held by Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 40,353 shares to 259,497 shares, valued at $23.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,763 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Ross Stores (ROST) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gap, Inc. (GPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Stock Is a Screaming Buy at Its New Multiyear Low – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.