Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Its Citigroup Com New (C) Holding by $449,500; Market Value Rose; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.18 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 292,010 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, up from 273,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.87. About 1.19M shares traded or 28.63% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 135,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 127,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,905 shares to 991,050 shares, valued at $39.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 31,629 shares to 85,370 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,030 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).