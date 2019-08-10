Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Its Biogen Com (BIIB) Holding; Two Sigma Securities Lifted Realty Income (Call) (O) Position By $1.13 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Realty Income Corp (Call) (O) stake by 113.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc acquired 15,500 shares as Realty Income Corp (Call) (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 29,200 shares with $2.15M value, up from 13,700 last quarter. Realty Income Corp (Call) now has $23.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.33 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) stake by 24.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 5,942 shares as Biogen Inc Com (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 30,517 shares with $7.21 million value, up from 24,575 last quarter. Biogen Inc Com now has $43.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 68,470 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 0.03% stake. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 185 shares. 330 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Motco reported 0.03% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Strs Ohio stated it has 431,158 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 14,830 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 1,273 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 10,489 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 1.19M shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) – Realty Income Misses Wells Fargo’s Q2 FFO Estimate, But Analyst Remains Bullish – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Enters The U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Corp (O) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Thursday, February 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of O in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.