Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (ING) Holding; RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings has $19300 highest and $130 lowest target. $175.50’s average target is -2.80% below currents $180.55 stock price. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of RNR in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. See RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $193.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $187.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $167.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $144 New Target: $153 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (ING) stake by 10.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 29,913 shares as Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (ING)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 321,326 shares with $3.90 million value, up from 291,413 last quarter. Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr now has $36.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 2.33 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 08/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA `UNHAPPY’ ABOUT ING CEO SALARY PROPOSAL; 12/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA WANTS ING TO RECONSIDER CEO PAY PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM SAYS POLYUS SIGNS $70 MLN CREDIT FACILITY FROM ING; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER & FRONTING BANK, IS IN PROCESS OF SEEKING CREDIT APPROVAL IN ORDER TO ACCEDE TO RSA; 14/03/2018 – MANDATE: ING GROEP EUR 12NC7, USD 10NC5 TIER 2 NOTES; 13/03/2018 – ING COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION; 02/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1.3% Position in Mitie; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN REPEATS BANK UNDERESTIMATED COMMOTION RE CEO PAY

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 3,067 are held by Capital Returns Mngmt. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,730 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 3,295 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt accumulated 22,562 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 8,338 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research. 15,863 were reported by Estabrook Management. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 99,645 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited holds 686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc, New York-based fund reported 34,484 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 2,263 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.04% or 100,657 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.13% or 42,544 shares in its portfolio. 836,363 were accumulated by Nwq Mgmt Ltd Liability. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 1.99 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.