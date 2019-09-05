Boston Common Asset Management Increases Stake in Carlisle Cos Com (CSL); Fifth Third Bancorp Upped Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Value Rose

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 7,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 519,078 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.35M, up from 511,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $228.27. About 289,205 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 10,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 50,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 40,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.68. About 11,980 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 33,533 shares to 195,926 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advansix Inc by 12,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Inv Management Llp owns 404,323 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership has 9,630 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt accumulated 95 shares. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,008 shares. Torray Ltd Co has invested 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spinnaker reported 14,673 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 18,854 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sky Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 5,249 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd reported 4,596 shares. 23,113 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Lc. British Columbia Mgmt invested in 1.03% or 508,379 shares. Btr Incorporated reported 32,549 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners invested in 0.36% or 31,231 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.37% or 874,220 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.48% or 80,805 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 3,096 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 20,835 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% or 42,129 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). First Mercantile Tru has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 1,750 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors invested in 0.19% or 4,259 shares. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,697 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 95,883 shares stake. Select Equity Group Lp accumulated 0% or 444,167 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 1.79 million shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc invested in 2,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,852 shares stake.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 31,629 shares to 85,370 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (NYSE:SNN) by 223,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,064 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP).

