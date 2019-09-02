Boston Common Asset Management Increases Position in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS); Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Holding by $43.02 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 29,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 218,589 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 189,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Australian Consumer Confidence +1.0% at 120.8 in Week Ending May 13: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Monthly Income Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13% FROM 1.63%; 19/04/2018 – BTVI: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case; 22/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN SPEAKS IN D.C. AT INDUSTRY EVENT; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Redeker Says the Euro Has Been the Anti-Dollar (Video)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 367,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572.36M, down from 5.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd has 38,911 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fin Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 24,461 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability accumulated 1.09M shares. Bath Savings Com owns 49,043 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors has invested 6.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbt Commercial Bank N A invested in 3.12% or 145,348 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.27% stake. Moreover, Lvw Advisors Llc has 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandhill Limited Liability Corp owns 6,452 shares. 77,424 are owned by Boyar Asset Mngmt. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Cap Lc reported 11.15 million shares or 7.12% of all its holdings. Vision Capital Management Incorporated has invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 158,186 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 29,400 shares to 87,400 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 128,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

