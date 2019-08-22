Boston Common Asset Management Increases Holding in Cme Group Com Cl A (CME); Bristol John W & Company Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (CME) by 55.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 13,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 36,617 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 23,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $213.7. About 115,913 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE APRIL 1FCJ8 AND MAY 1FCK8 CONTRACTS DOWN 4.500 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 109,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 483,057 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.77M, down from 592,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $166.61. About 426,391 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 30,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management accumulated 0.2% or 3,760 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 2.84% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 146,248 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. 14 are owned by Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Reilly Advsrs Lc reported 191 shares stake. Sageworth Tru invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 86,216 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited stated it has 1,560 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.24 million shares. Shelter Retirement Plan invested in 3.05% or 35,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 2.29 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 4,468 shares to 56,126 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,714 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares to 325,903 shares, valued at $81.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.14 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.