Boston Common Asset Management Increased Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake by $349,980 as Valuation Declined; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Trimmed by $37.84 Million Its Position

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 1,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 3,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 174,602 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 20.91 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436.63 million, down from 22.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 11,848 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advisor Prns Limited Liability holds 36,403 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 440,907 shares. 10,377 are held by American Natl Registered Advisor. 13.64M are held by Goldman Sachs Inc. Estabrook Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 15,609 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Swift Run Capital Ltd accumulated 247,169 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 26,646 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.1% or 3.14M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 2.72M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 239,590 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 38,898 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 52,617 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $55.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 236,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

