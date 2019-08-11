Boston Common Asset Management Holding in Waters Com (WAT) Has Trimmed by $987,183 as Stock Value Declined; Spruce House Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) as Market Valuation Declined

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.66 million shares traded or 263.17% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (WAT) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 3,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,216 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 18,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). American Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Invsts, a California-based fund reported 335,016 shares. Blair William & Co Il owns 4,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jensen holds 1.32% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 440,661 shares. Bluemountain Cap invested in 2,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset, a France-based fund reported 18,818 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Lc has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hikari Tsushin stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 17,331 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 300 shares. Generation Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.58% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 315,493 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 4,110 shares to 22,168 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 49,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL).

