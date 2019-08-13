Boston Common Asset Management Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Increased by $2.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; Centre Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $340,340

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 34,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 275,446 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, up from 241,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 2.35M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 106,530 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 102,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 840,805 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year

More recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 5,283 shares. Miles Cap Inc holds 2,629 shares. Boys Arnold And Com Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 199,702 were reported by Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation. Sector Pension Board reported 660,543 shares. Moreover, Horizon Lc has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,998 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 363,664 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Co has 1.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 75,343 shares. Charter Tru reported 0.08% stake. Headinvest Limited invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stanley stated it has 12,187 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.38% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 81,927 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Co. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 78,130 shares. First National owns 20,048 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11,476 shares to 116,714 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,259 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (NYSE:TSM).