Boston Common Asset Management Has Upped Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stake; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Sentiment Is 0.99

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 110 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 111 trimmed and sold stock positions in Hain Celestial Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 102.93 million shares, up from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hain Celestial Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 69 Increased: 80 New Position: 30.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) stake by 25.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 49,894 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 244,132 shares with $6.43 million value, up from 194,238 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co Com now has $19.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W also bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 54.72% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for 16.86 million shares. Proxima Capital Management Llc owns 495,142 shares or 12.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permian Investment Partners Lp has 8.83% invested in the company for 2.10 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has invested 5.73% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 431,500 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.04 million for 43.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.