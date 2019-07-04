Boston Common Asset Management Has Upped Its Biogen Com (BIIB) Position; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) stake by 24.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 5,942 shares as Biogen Inc Com (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 30,517 shares with $7.21 million value, up from 24,575 last quarter. Biogen Inc Com now has $46.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 90 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 59 decreased and sold their stock positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 16.96 million shares, up from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 47 Increased: 59 New Position: 31.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Clark Mngmt Gru has 0.41% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,730 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,139 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 151,252 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc has 233,682 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 23,332 were accumulated by Thomasville National Bank. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.32% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Parnassus Investments Ca holds 630,000 shares. 26,257 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.63 million shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 13,254 shares to 146,013 valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr (RHHBY) stake by 58,928 shares and now owns 443,739 shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 23.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.92 million activity.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,662 for 551.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.