Boston Common Asset Management Has Upped Cme Group Com Cl A (CME) Position by $1.96 Million; Clover Partners LP Upped Its Popular (BPOP) Position by $945,000 as Stock Price Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (CME) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 10,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 46,710 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, up from 36,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $212.57. About 412,313 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 67,591 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability owns 576 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 553,325 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,810 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,233 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 11,802 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,185 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corp holds 2,008 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd invested in 0.12% or 17,944 shares. Churchill Mngmt reported 34,187 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,158 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 19 shares. Sei Invests Comm holds 0.09% or 137,725 shares. Arrow Corporation invested in 575 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 23,282 shares to 169,314 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,782 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CME Group and Nasdaq Extend Exclusive Nasdaq-100 Futures License Through 2029 – PR Newswire” published on October 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CME Group Stock Rose 12% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Popular (BPOP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fee Income, Loan Growth to Aid Popular’s (BPOP) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,067 are held by Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership. 4.18M are owned by Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd. Sei has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 331,895 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 18,774 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 39,813 shares. Foster And Motley owns 0.12% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 15,751 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 688,748 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Elm Ridge Mngmt Lc accumulated 84,991 shares. Hightower Ltd Company accumulated 4,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 79,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 559,700 are held by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 18,700 shares.