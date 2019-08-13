Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake by $565,591 as Valuation Declined; Centre Asset Management Decreased Its Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Position as Stock Price Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 1.48M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,331 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, down from 63,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.61. About 1.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $23,550 worth of stock was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 60,890 shares to 331,980 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41.04M were reported by Vanguard Group. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.78% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 300 shares. Investec Asset Limited holds 5.51 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 23,747 shares. Capital Guardian Company has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 358,140 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone has 1,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 10,620 shares. Adage Capital Grp Llc invested in 0.56% or 8.17M shares. Comerica Bank invested in 0.02% or 73,742 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 102,182 shares. Hartford Management Company reported 38,939 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.70 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84,995 shares to 170,300 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 47,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.