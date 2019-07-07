Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Holding by $1.61 Million; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 31,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,370 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 116,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 2.01M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 3.5% :LUV US; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT LANDED SAFELY AT PHL AT ABOUT 11:20 AM ET; 01/05/2018 – Trump Lauds Southwest Airlines Crew for Engine Failure Response; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane from Chicago makes emergency landing due to broken windo; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO OFFER NONST0P SERVICE TO HAWAII FROM 4 CA CITIES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER 30 DAYS

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 22,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 826,296 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,190 shares to 38,508 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa Sponsored Adr by 84,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Blume Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 675 shares. Somerset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cordasco Fincl Network has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). North Carolina-based Captrust Finance has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 5,630 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 2,007 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth invested in 80 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Invest House Lc reported 18,025 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Provident Trust has invested 7.16% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 2.77 million shares. Amp Cap Ltd owns 160,029 shares. D E Shaw And Communications reported 1.35 million shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 170,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 34.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 2.09% or 36,196 shares. Synovus invested in 49,511 shares. The Massachusetts-based & Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). National Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,764 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc stated it has 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Boys Arnold Company Inc holds 0.04% or 1,409 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,820 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.81% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.15% or 35,003 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 40 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 180,175 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, First Finance In has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,174 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 36,910 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.63 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 22,078 shares to 112,452 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 249,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

