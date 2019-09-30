Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD American De (CTRP) by $2.71 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Position by $229.80 Million; Stock Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (CTRP) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 75,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 116,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 4.34M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 4.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 10.47M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500.65 million, down from 15.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 3.19M shares traded or 107.46% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management renews preferred stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management: You’ve Seen The Rest, Now Invest In The Best – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Brookfield Asset Management – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 210,010 shares to 6.39M shares, valued at $482.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 1.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hang Lung Pptys Ltd Sponsored (HLPPY) by 31,080 shares to 130,767 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 62,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/05/2019: CTRP, TGT, KSS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip signs strategic partnership agreement with Okura Nikko Hotel Management – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 09/26: (MRNS) (BYND) (RAD) Higher; (PIR) (BTAI) (FDS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, ULTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.