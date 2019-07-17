Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Cummins Com (CMI) Position; Stepan Company (SCL) SI Increased By 11.61%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Cummins Inc Com (CMI) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 5,793 shares as Cummins Inc Com (CMI)’s stock rose 5.70%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 44,302 shares with $6.99 million value, down from 50,095 last quarter. Cummins Inc Com now has $27.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.35. About 685,850 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) had an increase of 11.61% in short interest. SCL’s SI was 257,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.61% from 230,900 shares previously. With 70,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)’s short sellers to cover SCL’s short positions. The SI to Stepan Company’s float is 1.26%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.16. About 50,583 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It operates in three divisions: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. It has a 20.35 P/E ratio. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity. $17,438 worth of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) was bought by Rojo Luis on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Stepan Company shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd invested in 24,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Laurion Lp holds 3,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 4,867 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 4,735 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 153,878 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.02% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Bridgeway Capital Inc invested in 24,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.04% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% or 5,155 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 99,189 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 7,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Co reported 2,858 shares stake. Oppenheimer & holds 0.08% or 18,933 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 703 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 42,800 shares. First Western Cap stated it has 1,835 shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 39,500 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 1,349 shares. Old Republic Intl Corp holds 0.89% or 209,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 48,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Srb Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 4,687 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.37% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Georgia-based Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Howard Capital Mngmt reported 1,795 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.93 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499. 206 shares were sold by Embree Tracy A, worth $30,900 on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, January 18 Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,500 shares.