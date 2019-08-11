Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding By $2.01 Million; INPLAY OIL COMMON SHARES (IPOOF) Shorts Decreased By 9.57%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 34,022 shares as Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 275,446 shares with $16.29M value, up from 241,424 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc Com now has $230.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 10.70% above currents $55.78 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Invest Management invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 227,592 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Communication has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 40,881 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 322,016 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Usca Ria Llc has 70,315 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 53,421 shares. Alphamark Lc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 66,421 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5.60 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 23,118 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 1.9% or 42,211 shares. 15,830 were reported by Botty Limited Company. 19,068 were reported by Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Avangrid Inc Com stake by 25,105 shares to 158,697 valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,675 shares and now owns 84,259 shares. Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

