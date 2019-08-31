Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stake by $489,090; Market Value Declined; Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Corning (GLW) Position by $363,000 as Stock Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.04 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 4.61 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 22,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 18,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 645,520 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,750 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 556,750 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gfs Ltd stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv LP holds 160,262 shares. Hightower Limited Company reported 250,169 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 1.34M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eaton Vance has invested 0.28% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Sun Life has 0.01% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 65,704 shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Cleararc Capital owns 12,120 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 148,797 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 430,200 shares. Shapiro Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 15,829 shares to 470,521 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Wins Touch Taiwan’s 2019 Gold Panel Award – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 29,649 shares. City Hldg accumulated 186 shares. Nomura has 30,444 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% or 17,002 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 22,249 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 3,344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,240 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 15,549 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 37,440 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 34,026 shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma reported 3,662 shares. Holderness Investments Com owns 2,775 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.17 million shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorp Inc has invested 0.25% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Private Trust Company Na stated it has 0.22% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18,405 shares to 56,970 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 11,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,545 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).