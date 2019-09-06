Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Its Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Position; Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP) Sentiment Is 1

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 13 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 13 sold and reduced their stock positions in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.76 million shares, down from 1.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) stake by 99.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 84,995 shares as Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 170,300 shares with $6.75 million value, up from 85,305 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc Com now has $46.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 10.42 million shares traded or 15.69% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. for 121,410 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 67,365 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln National Corp has 0.15% invested in the company for 245,734 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 324,050 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $129.31 million. It invests in public equity markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 37,839 shares traded. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) has declined 19.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is -1.49% below currents $50.35 stock price. Applied Materials had 11 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4300 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

