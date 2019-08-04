Boston Common Asset Management Has Lowered Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Position by $1.61 Million as Valuation Declined; Iridian Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Masco (MAS) as Stock Price Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 31,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 85,370 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 116,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.14 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 85.1 PCT VS 84.1 PCT YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Five-Yr Agreement Includes Terms for Updated Work Rules, Improved Wages and Benefits; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42 million, down from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 3.47 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66M shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $43.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 34,022 shares to 275,446 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 9,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64M for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.