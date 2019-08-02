Boston Common Asset Management Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position as Valuation Rose; Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $371,300 as Share Value Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 146,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, down from 159,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 9.51M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 69,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, down from 71,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $269.28. About 3.87 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 13,142 shares to 36,617 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 11,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.59 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.