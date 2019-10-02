Boston Common Asset Management Has Lowered Its Intel Com (INTC) Holding by $1.12 Million; Total S A (Call) (TOT) Market Value Declined While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Upped Stake by $2.99 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 23,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 31,479 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 55,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 9.09 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 1088% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 54,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 3.16 million shares traded or 47.67% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Total 1Q European Refining Margin $25.6/Ton; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON

