Boston Common Asset Management Has Lowered Its Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Holding by $567,436; Stock Price Rose; Tsp Capital Management Group Has Upped Its Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Position by $1.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 60,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.64 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 99,644 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Research Global Invsts has 0.29% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 7.27 million shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gradient Invs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 23,000 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc owns 8,673 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 4,935 are held by Greenleaf. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 28 are held by Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. De Burlo Grp holds 105,525 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 115,050 shares. Roosevelt Inv reported 141,295 shares stake. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Llc holds 1.97 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 3,162 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.18% or 18.04 million shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has 0.97% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 94,480 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 34,022 shares to 275,446 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 13,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinor Asa Sponsored Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,244 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Regions Financial owns 15,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Herald Inv Management Limited owns 550,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 40,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 1,075 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8,555 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 3,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 76,443 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,588 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

