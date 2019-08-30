Boston Common Asset Management Has Lowered Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Capital International LTD Has Decreased Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 18,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 56,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 75,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 1.09M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 27,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 3.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 49,894 shares to 244,132 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 10,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jefferies Group Limited Liability reported 31,816 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund accumulated 7,323 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Smith Salley And stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust has invested 1.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.16% or 16,103 shares in its portfolio. Markel has invested 1.33% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 1.91 million shares. Parsons Cap Ri reported 15,717 shares. Td Asset Inc owns 151,210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests America has invested 1.69% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 13,345 shares. D E Shaw And Co invested in 0.03% or 222,689 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.69% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 229,015 shares. Moreover, Advisor Partners Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8,200 shares to 11,757 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 34,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs Communications, North Carolina-based fund reported 26,677 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 29,271 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc reported 6,667 shares stake. Tru Co Of Vermont accumulated 177,148 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,391 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.20M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Communications Limited owns 640 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Management has 123,106 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Whitnell accumulated 26,452 shares or 1.42% of the stock. 5,000 were reported by Paw. Pictet Bank Trust Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,200 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 1.4% stake. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Tirschwell And Loewy reported 192,085 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.99 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.