Boston Common Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Intuit Com (INTU) by $2.17 Million; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Stake in Exelon (EXC) Has Lifted by $1.46 Million as Valuation Declined

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 465,594 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34M, up from 436,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 1.37 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 73.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 8,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 19,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 11,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $273.76. About 528,324 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (NYSE:WAT) by 3,933 shares to 14,216 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 31,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,370 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,621 were accumulated by Regions. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 7,420 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Barbara Oil Co reported 800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Atlanta Cap L L C has 404,634 shares. 18 were accumulated by Csat Advisory L P. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.72% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Proffitt & Goodson Inc accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Hanseatic Management Inc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 3,418 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf International Bank (Uk) has 0.27% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fdx stated it has 4,602 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inv Prns Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,806 shares. Affinity Inv Ltd holds 177,003 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 121,005 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 132,165 shares. Nexus Invest has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 269,352 shares in its portfolio. Stanley invested in 51,773 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 70,909 shares. Synovus Financial holds 19,783 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,167 shares. Asset Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bessemer Securities Limited has 59,105 shares. Mirae Asset Limited accumulated 119,591 shares. 19,952 were accumulated by Argi Inv Svcs Limited. Bragg Advisors holds 0.7% or 108,053 shares in its portfolio.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,538 shares to 107,260 shares, valued at $25.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 85,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

