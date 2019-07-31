Boston Common Asset Management Has Lifted Its Target Com (TGT) Stake by $749,200; Stock Price Declined; Highbridge Capital Management Holds Stake in Mks Instrument (MKSI)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,496 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.43. About 819,353 shares traded or 57.53% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,510 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 28,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 1.91M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton reported 357 shares stake. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 29,827 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 4.96 million shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 24,854 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.02% or 161,859 shares. Highbridge Cap Llc has 0.22% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 77,496 shares. Somerset Trust holds 0.2% or 4,027 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.03% or 39,573 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc owns 94,290 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 100,191 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Millennium Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 480 are held by Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd Llc.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 862,200 shares to 23,600 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (Prn) by 5.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.00M shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).