Boston Common Asset Management Has Lifted Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position By $601,314; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Raised Ford (Put) (F) Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 4,326 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 95,877 shares with $13.39 million value, up from 91,551 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $234.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Ford (Put) (F) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 250,000 shares as Ford (Put) (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 3.25M shares with $33.25M value, up from 3.00 million last quarter. Ford (Put) now has $36.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/04/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS JIM FARLEY TOLD REPORTERS; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Chris Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 20/03/2018 – TPGE:ASSETS IN DEAL INCL.POSITIONS IN EAGLE FORD & AUSTIN CHALK; 10/05/2018 – Ford Plans to Retain U.S. Car Customers While Shifting to SUVs; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Japan’s GDP ends best growth run in decades as spending, trade fade; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Repairs planned for M-153 (Ford Road) between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and Inkster Road; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD MOTOR CO. ISSUES TWO N.A. SAFETY RECALLS WED,; 25/05/2018 – India’s Mahindra opens first assembly plant in South Africa

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 50,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 64,000 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 373,226 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 21,564 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 17,800 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Automobile Association holds 1.61M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 857,876 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc owns 20,956 shares. The New York-based Roosevelt Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 326,523 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bell National Bank & Trust owns 0.7% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 304,643 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Limited has 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 576,525 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 8,852 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $95,950 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 28.52% above currents $9.08 stock price. Ford Motor had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 82,365 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt. Parkside Fin State Bank holds 3,986 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,771 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boyar Asset Mngmt has 33,401 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,533 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Venator Capital Mngmt has 60,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers reported 75,248 shares. Fairview Cap Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Capital holds 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 109,750 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.17 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,221 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Of Vermont stated it has 149,235 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.88% or 69,572 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, August 20. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 29,290 shares to 116,723 valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sarco Engineering Plc F stake by 3,287 shares and now owns 4,753 shares. Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.