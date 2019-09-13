Boston Common Asset Management Has Lifted By $1.96 Million Its Cme Group Com Cl A (CME) Position; Heritage-crystal Clean (HCCI) Sentiment Is 1.08

Heritage-crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 42 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 39 cut down and sold their positions in Heritage-crystal Clean Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.42 million shares, down from 14.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Heritage-crystal Clean Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.42 million for 19.25 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 67,727 shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI) has risen 19.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days

More notable recent Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Share Price Has Gained 86% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCCI) ROE Of 5.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for 1.02 million shares. Central Securities Corp owns 685,000 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Capital Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 259,647 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.55 million shares.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. The company has market cap of $571.17 million. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services and Oil Business. It has a 43.23 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services.

