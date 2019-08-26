Boston Common Asset Management Has Lifted Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) Holding by $430,248 as Stock Value Declined; Private Capital Advisors Increased Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) by $5.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 2,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 180,504 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93M, up from 178,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $166.09. About 6.35M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company's stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 3.47M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.



Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 4,941 shares to 62,322 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,888 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Invest Management reported 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). South Dakota Investment Council owns 0.59% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 698,550 shares. 1.48M were accumulated by Fred Alger Inc. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.38% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 6,409 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.01% stake. Appleton Partners Inc Ma invested in 0.04% or 8,425 shares. 7,210 are held by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 644,447 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 0.13% stake. Mairs & has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Personal Cap Advsrs owns 6,877 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 622,206 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 76,569 shares.